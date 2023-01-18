‘Their kit man earns more than us’ - Mamelodi Sundowns financial clout laid bare again

Cape Town - The enormous financial clout of Mamelodi Sundowns compared to their fellow Premiership teams was once again laid bare at Monday’s evening press conference that followed the Tshwane derby at Loftus.
The star-studded Brazilians side edged cross-town rivals SuperSport United 1-0, and the team are well on their way to a sixth consecutive league title, with a runaway 14-point lead at the top of the standings.
Sundowns are owned by mining billionaire businessperson Patrice Motsepe, and there is no shortage of funds when the team are in the market for players.
Sundowns usually purchase the cream of the crop, and the general feeling is that they ensure that there are no good players left in the local transfer market for rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
At Monday evening’s press conference, SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt was asked if Sundowns’ financial muscle was giving the team an advantage over other PSL teams.
SuperSport's 'patched-up team' were better despite Sundowns loss, says Hunt
Five reasons why Arthur Zwane is losing the trust of Kaizer Chiefs fans
No VAR makes SA football a laughing stock
Neo Maema strike helps Sundowns win Tshwane derby against SuperSport United
From Itumeleng Khune to Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana - Here are the players Kaizer Chiefs should drop
Hunt retorted: “Their (Sundowns) kit man gets paid more than us (in salaries).”
Hunt felt it was a futile exercise comparing Sundowns to other PSL teams.
🗣️ "I can't complain, the players were unbelievable."— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 16, 2023
Gavin Hunt reacts to his side's #TshwaneDerby loss. pic.twitter.com/Nym3fQxqWm
“Let’s be honest: they should be judged on the (Caf) Champions League,” said Hunt.
“They should be in the semi-final or final every year. That’s how you should judge Sundowns, because the gap is so much bigger than any other team in South Africa.
“It is unfortunate, but it is the way the game has gone. It is what it is.
“Sundowns are fantastic. They have a good team and good coaches. It is a good club, and the club has gone to another level. It is fantastic the way they have grown.
“You have got to commend them. They put their money where their mouth is, and then go for it.
“For us (SuperSport), you’re going to judge us on where we are, and what we got. I mean, we have players out there earning ... I wouldn’t want to tell you what some of them earn.
“Their kit man earns more than us.”
Also at Monday’s presser, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena heard for the umpteenth time about how his team were seriously advantaged by their financial power.
🗣️ "We pack a punch when the opposition requires us to pack a punch."— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 16, 2023
Rhulani Mokwena shares his thoughts as his side win the #TshwaneDerby. pic.twitter.com/0ht4I6VrXQ
He has never entertained such comments before, but for once he agreed with the sentiments, and was no longer frustrated by the constant criticism of the team’s wealth.
“No, it doesn’t frustrate me because it is the truth,” said Mokwena. “My granny used to say don’t be too humble sometimes, because people will take it as a sign of weakness and cowardice.
“Maybe that’s my weakness. When I come here (to press conferences), instead of praising myself, I praise my players. I will do that for as long as I’m a football coach, because I know that the game belongs to the players, and I don’t play.
“I don’t have a problem with what they say (about our wealth). Like I said before, I may not be the best coach in this, but I’m definitely the hardest-working.”
Sundowns are next in action against Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.