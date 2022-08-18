‘There were a lot of positives but our defence was outstanding against Royal Am,’ says Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

Durban – Orlando Pirates claimed an important victory over Royal AM at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The Buccaneers were under the cosh for large periods of match after they scored the one and only goal on the night and head coach Jose Riveiro heaped praise on his side’s defensive resolve against a difficult opponent in Thwihli Thwahla.
“We had a lot of positive things tonight, very professional performance but I think our defence tonight was incredible,” he told Supersport TV.
“I wasn’t happy with the way we handle the ball whenever we were in possession, we should have kept the ball more but even with us defending in a low block, I don’t remember any clear cut chances created by a side as dangerous as Royal AM so credit must go to everyone today.”
The Buccaneers began the match like a house on fire and traded blow for blow with a Royal AM side always looking to play on the front foot.
Thwihli Thwahla dominated 64% of the second half possession and Pirates seemed to allow the home side to apply pressure after they got their goal through Deon Hotto.
Riveiro looked to inject energy and freshness into his attack in the second half by making five substitutions and the Spanish international mentor also commended Vincent Pule and Paseka Mako.
“You can see with the guys that are coming off the bench that it doesn’t matter whether it’s 40 minutes or ten minutes, they get on to the pitch and give their all and that’s how the team is gonna achieve things in the future,” he said.
The Buccaneers will recover and ready themselves for a tricky test against SuperSport United next.
