There's light under the dark tunnel - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane is confident “there’s light under the dark tunnel” after his team bagged their first away win of the season on Wednesday, with their 2-1 victory over Swallows FC. Chiefs had a slow start to the term, and there have been many doubters, questioning whether Zwane was the right custodian to reclaim the glory days.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Zwane’s charges have shown tremendous improvement of late. They are in the MTN8 semi-final where they drew 1-1 with AmaZulu in the first leg. They were the better team in that match at home, but their wasteful acts in front of goal let them down as they had to settle for a draw instead.

But they were eager to build from that match on Wednesday night, as they visited rivals Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium in their ninth league game. And they indeed produced a much more clinical first half performance, with goals from Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly ensuring that they led 2-0 at the break.

Story continues below Advertisement

But they took their foot off the gas in the second period, though, as Swallows pinned them in their half, halving the deficit from Waseem Isaacs’ header. Crucially, though, they were able to hold out for the victory. A feat that pleased Zwane who stressed the importance of winning every week. “We really want to be close to the teams up there,” said Zwane after his team moved up to fifth on the log table, level on 14 points with Orlando Pirates.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Football is unpredictable. You never know, we might have started the way we did and we might finish on a high. That'll be a chance for us to capitalise. “There are no easy games, not only for us, but for other teams as well. And that’s why it’s very key for us to find ways of winning games (at all times). “I think we can build from our first half today and the game we played against AmaZulu where we created a lot of chances and could have done better.

“There is a light under the dark tunnel - something is happening. It might take time but what’s key, even when we have bad days, we have to grind results. “That will boost the confidence and belief of the boys that we are close and good enough to compete at this level. And then we’ll help the youngsters.” Chiefs will be eager to take their winning momentum to another away game against Stellenbosch when the two sides meet at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.