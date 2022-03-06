Three moments that cost Orlando Pirates a win in the Soweto derby

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates must feel hard-done by their 2-1 defeat to eternal rivals Kaizer Chiefs, having been the better team at home on Saturday. This loss all but dried up their chances of closing in on Mamelodi Sundowns who lead them by 19 points. The Bucs shouldn't deter though, given that there's a lot to play for, including a top three finish that guarantees continental football. But below, IOL Sport looks at three moments that might have dearly cost the Bucs all three points in the derby.

Not clinical enough Chiefs may have had the best attacking unit on paper, but it was Pirates that had a potent attack. Coming into this game, Pirates had scored six goals in their last two matches, while Chiefs had just scored one in as many matches as well. Kwame Peprah scored his first goal in the derby after two appearances, but he lacked supply and support upfront. Their previous scorers, Bandile Shandu and Kabelo Dlamini, also struggled to get in the right channels in search of goals.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs lack of composure could have cost them in Soweto derby, says Stuart Baxter Poor defending Granted there was nothing that Pirates' keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane could have done about Reeve Frosler’s smashing opener. But his defence should have done better to close the spaces and Khama Billiat who came up with the assist.

Chiefs’ winner, that was scored by Eric Mathoho, was a result of Pirates’ poor defence. Although he had three markers hounding him, including Mpontshane, the towering defender managed to get at the end of the corner-kick and head home. ALSO READ: 'Die Hond' Bernard Parker, with a bite to match his bark, masterminds Chiefs’ conquest in Orlando Wrong and late substitutions

With a goal down after the break, Pirates’ decision to replace Ben Motshwari with Abel Mabaso was appalling. They should have gone for a substitute that was more explosive and not defensive - someone like Linda Mntambo for instance. Mntambo did come on finally, He replaced Kabelo Dlamini on the 77th minute. But it was too little, too late for him to influence the game as Amakhosi would, soon thereafter, find the lead. Zakhele Lepasa should have come on sooner also. @MihlaliBaleka

