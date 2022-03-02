Three reasons why Kaizer Chiefs are favourites for the Soweto derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to light up the FNB Stadium on Saturday, a rare occasion that could've attracted 90 000 spectators to Johannesburg and 10 Million more television viewers if not for the stadium ban. The Soweto derby has twirled over the course of the last two years, The Buccaneers enjoying a fine run of three victories in a row in all competitions last campaign, while Chiefs have to an extent managed to stop the rot in the last year.

The two clubs are undergoing a period of rebuilding and transformation at the moment. IOL Sports soccer writer Smiso Msomi takes a look at why Chiefs are favourites in the upcoming Soweto Derby. ALSO READ: Former Kaizer Chiefs keeper Shongwe backs Peterson to start in goal in the Soweto derby

Derby form General form goes out the window when this fixture comes around, having the edge over a particular group of players in the opposition dug-out is what matters most, as both these sides have shown us over the last two and a half years. The Sea Robbers haven't managed to beat Chiefs in three games now, their last victory coming at the beginning of last year.

They've only been able to score just once in their last three games against their eternal rivals, a worrying stat that should rattle Pirates' seemingly unsettled forward line. Chiefs have more match winners Often highly anticipated matches are decided by fine margins, and The Glamour have a number of top performers at their disposal.

Although without the aerial prowess of Samir Nurkovic due to suspension, the AmaKhosi can still call upon Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro. Dolly and Billiat have 18 goal involvements between the two of them this season, two of Dolly's goals coming in this exact fixture in the first round. The pair have terrorised defences the entire season and their link up with Castro to form the famous ‘CBD’ certainly raises the odds in Chief's favour.

The Stuart Baxter effect