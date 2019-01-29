“Don’t forget that there are (the) favourites that you give freedom to, then (there are) others (who) don’t give freedom and chances to,” said Toni Silva about Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Toni Silva launched a scathing attack on Pitso Mosimane on Tuesday, calling him arrogant and that he is someone who kills players’ dreams and careers. Silva, a 25-year-old winger from Guinea-Bissau who has played in Europe previously, has left Masandawana and sent out a statement today to air his views on Mosimane.

Silva, who has been part of the academy teams at Liverpool and Chelsea, and also played for CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria, says in the statement that Mosimane wanted to turn him into a striker instead of giving him an opportunity in his preferred role as a right winger.

He featured in just 11 matches for Sundowns, and has now joined Al-Ittihad in Egypt.

Silva said his comments come after Mosimane “advised the media that ‘Things did not work out’, also saying ‘(Themba) Zwane, Gaston (Sirino) and (Lebohang) Maboe never played for Liverpool or Chelsea, but they give more’ than (I do)”.

Silva shot back: “So this is my response: Pitso you are the weakest coach I have ever had in my life.

“You are arrogant and your ego does not help you as you fail to make your players happy, but killing dreams and player’s careers, then turn around and say ‘it didn’t work out’.

“I was under your management for six months and all we do is the same training until the day I left, and you call yourself a good coach? You always say if you play good in one match, you will play the next match, but that’s not true because you have favouritism.’

“You have players that get second chances even if they have bad games and other players who are good don’t even get a chance to play because you are an unfair coach.

“Ever since I came to the club you never gave me a chance to play in my original position, which is as a right winger, yet you have a big mouth to tell the papers that ‘things didn’t work out and other players give more’.

“Don’t forget that there are (the) favourites that you give freedom to, then (there are) others (who) don’t give freedom and chances to.”

Silva pointed out the following about George Lebese – who has not played regularly under Mosimane: “You have George Lebese in the team, the boy is not playing and everyone knows he is one of the best players in the league, and you can’t even give a reason why, but you say ‘it didn’t work out’.

“You won’t even let him play elsewhere because you know he would fly high and expose you as the bad couch you are!”

Toni Silva added that Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane could take a leaf out of Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy’s style of management. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Silva added that Mosimane could take a leaf out of Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy’s style of management.

“Just look at Benni McCarthy, he is doing well because he has international exposure and he values his players, which is something you need to learn because you have talent that is sitting and not playing.

“You don’t utilise your team to the best because you are blinded by your favouritism, and arrogant to the point where you won’t listen to your own staff and assistant coach.”

Sundowns are in action tonight, when they take on AmaZulu in the Premiership at Loftus Versfeld at 7.30pm.





