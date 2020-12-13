Tragedy as Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies

CAPE TOWN - Another Mamelodi Sundowns star has lost his life in a tragic car accident. Masandawana defender Motjeka Madisha passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning after a BMW 1 Series crashed into the pole of a billboard on Zuurfontein Road in Chloorkop, Ekurhuleni. This happened just hours after the club's 50th anniversary celebrations. The fatal accident occurred less than a month after former teammate and former Bafana Bafana footballer Anele Ngcongca died after a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal. The burnt BMW 1-Series Mamelodi Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha was travelling in. Picture: SA Police “Police in the early hours of Sunday morning responded to the scene of a fatal car crash where two male victims both aged 25 perished,” the police said in a statement.

“The driver allegedly lost control of the BMW 1-Series and crashed into the pole of a billboard.

The BMW 1-Series Mamelodi Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha crashed into the pole of a billboard in Chloorkop, Ekurhuleni. Picture: SA Police

“The car caught fire and the driver who was trapped inside perished, while the passenger whose body was partially burnt, was found next to the car and he too was declared dead on the scene by Ekurhuleni Emergency Services.

Madisha burst onto the local football scene with Highlands Park in 2015 before earning a big move to Masandawana in 2016.

He was introduced into the Bafana Bafana first-team in 2017 and went on to make eight appearances for the national team, scoring one goal against Botswana in the 2018 COSAFA CUP.

@IOLsport