Wednesday night’s DStv Premiership fixture between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium looks set to go ahead despite the Rockets being involved in a fatal accident.

According to reports, none of the TS Galaxy players or management suffered serious injuries in the accident and trained on Tuesday night ahead of the match against Sundowns.

TS Galaxy’s team bus was involved in an accident on their way to Mbombela on Tuesday. According to the local Lowvelder newspaper, a driver of a Volkswagen Polo was killed in the accident.

On Wednesday morning, both TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns posted a notice of the match on their social media channels.

TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns share the distinction of having the best home records of all the teams in the league, both having garnered 20 points in their own backyard.

That, though, is where the similarities end with the recent ill-feelings between their respective coaches - Sead Ramovic of the Rockets and his Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena - likely to have spilled over into the dressing rooms – a recipe for an explosive tie that should produce fireworks on the pitch and the sidelines tonight.

