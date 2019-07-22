JOHANNESBURG – The last time Orlando Pirates wore a white home jersey with black stripes, they were twice crowned kings of Africa following a Champions’ League triumph in 1995 and a Super Cup win in 1996. Over the weekend, the Buccaneers launched their new home and away kits ahead of the 2019/2020 season – and have returned to the colours which they wore back in those glory days.

Pirates’ new home shirt sees the return of the white colourway with black striping, and marks the first time a white jersey that incorporates black stripes.

For the away shirt, the club have retained the red colour from last season, with inset black motifs, a black V-neck collar and the trademark three stripes down the sides of the jersey.

Pirates finished second in the Premier League last season, two points behind champions Sundowns.

The new kit will be seen on the field for the first time on 27 July, when the Buccaneers lock horns with Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the season-opening Carling Black Label Cup.

The new Orlando Pirates kit will be available on 25 July at the Pirates Shop at Orlando Stadium, and on 1 August in adidas concept stores and selected sports retailers across the country at a retail price of R799.

