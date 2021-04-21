Vladislav Heric to help Chippa United finish in a ’respectable position’

DURBAN - Chippa United have appointed Vladislav Heric as their technical advisor until the end of the current season.

Heric will work with Chilli Boys coach Siyabulela Gwambi as the club looks to not only avoid relegation, but also win the Nedbank Cup where they will contest the final against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila,” said Chippa chairperson Siviwe Mpengesi.

ALSO READ: Chippa United fall deeper into relegation quagmire after 1-0 defeat to Baroka FC

“Vladislav is a person that is familiar with the success of our brand, having helped us win the GladAfrica Championship in the 2013/14 season.

“We do welcome him back to the club, where his experience will play a pivotal role for our technical team in the last eight DSTV Premiership fixtures.

ALSO READ: Nedbank Cup win will help Chippa in relegation fight, says coach

“We are looking at finishing in a respectable position in this campaign.

The 54-year-old Heric previously coached Chippa across two stints in 2014 and 2018. He has also coached the likes of Maritzburg United, Bay United, Black Leopards, Polokwane City, FC Cape Town, Royal Eagles, Cape Town All Stars, Ubuntu Cape Town, Free State Stars, and Cape Town Spurs in his coaching career which started in 2005.

ALSO READ: Chippa United down Callies to reach Nedbank Cup final

Chippa will next be in action against Golden Arrows on Sunday. They enter the clash in 15th place in the Premiership and are currently in line to contest the promotion playoffs.

@eshlinv