WATCH: Abbubaker Mobara says AmaZulu treating PSL climax like run of cup finals

Johannesburg - AmaZulu’s Abbubaker Mobara and his teammates are feeling the pressure amidst a horrid run of results that has led to a reconfiguration of the club’s technical team and drawn them into potential PSL relegation danger. Usuthu’s misfortunes have seen them plummet from a potential top-four finish into the relegation battle as they languish just three points ahead of 15th-placed Chippa United.

The 29-year-old has had his fair share of injuries this season but is back just in time to play a part in, what he considers, a series of cup finals in the last five games of the season. Mobara and his side, now led by interim coach Ayanda Dlamini, will travel to second-placed SuperSport United on Sunday in the first match of a gruelling schedule that will see them then face Sekhukhune United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and finally Orlando Pirates.

The former Orlando Pirates man and Mbongeni Gumede said that the AmaZulu players were ready to aid Dlamini's quest to finish the season on a high. "I think under coach Dlamini we are working well, I think as players we're showing him support after he took over from the previous coach, so as the guys we're supporting him because we know what is needed," said Gumede.

Mobara added: “Every game that we play we want to play as a cup final because every point is needed, the table is very congested, the ones on top of us aren't far from us and so are the ones below us so each and every game we have to play like a cup final so we can get momentum forward. “Our fixture list is a little more difficult so that’s why I’m trying to emphasise that we treat each game as a cup final because we need everybody on board and we need every point so we can be in the top eight and to avoid relegation.” The undoubted potential of this AmaZulu squad has been hampered by apparent internal squabbles and inconsistency on the coach's bench, with two coaches already removed from the helm this campaign.