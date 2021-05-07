WATCH: Entire Cape Town City squad enjoy day of Ramadan fasting with Muslim teammates

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City boss John Comitis has treated his players to an "Iftar" dinner at a plush Turkish restaurant in the Mother City.

The entire City squad joined their Muslim teammates Taariq Fielies, Tashreeq Morris, Fagrie Lakay, Abbubaker Mobara, Taahir Goedeman, Abdul Ajagun and team manager Moenier Davids in a day of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday.

The entire squad then broke fast together, known worldwide as Iftar, but locally as "boeka" at Ala Turkish in Green Point.

"Some of the players were struggling at training today," joked City media liaison Julian Bailey.

"It's not as easy as the guys make it look. Not even a drop of water from sunrise to sunset. The guys were really hungry come "boeka" time".

Comitis will certainly hope the fasting experience brings the City squad closer together after the recent troubles the club has endured.

The Citizens put head coach Jan Olde Riekerink on "administrative leave" earlier this week with Diogo Peral assuming the first-team coaching duties until further notice.

Goalkeeper coach Sjoerd Woudenberg also officially announced his City departure on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“It's time to say goodbye... I want to thank the club and the chairman (for) respecting my decision to leave Cape Town City. Now it's time to reload and look forward to what the future will bring. Cape Town, you were amazing!”

City are seventh on the DStv Premiership table and face Bloemfontein Celtic in the next fixture on Wednesday.

