WATCH: Golden Arrows announce new partnership with international betting company

DStv Premiership outfit Golden Arrows announced their new groundbreaking partnership with international betting company 10Bets.
10bets sponsorship manager Nick Moyo revealed their decision to collaborate with Abafana Bes’Thende for the future and cited brand awareness and alignment as key reasons.
“We could’ve gone with any other various teams in the PSL but we’ve chosen Golden Arrows with their history and the journey they have taken,” he said
He further added: “Abafana Bes’thende being the nickname of the club and the kind of football they play, it speaks back to our brand as quite a centric and entertaining brand so Arrows is very aligned with us and we have a shared value and ambition.
With the new sponsorship, Arrows are expected to further their ambitions than that of a top right finish.
Abafana Bes’thende have already recruited five new signings ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign.
Arrows unveiled Bradley Cross, Tebogo Motloung, Olwethu Ncube, Lungelo Nguse and Angelo van Rooi as their new players on Sunday.
Out of the new arrivals, only one has relative top-flight experience with Cross joining from relegated Maritzburg United, a trend the club will look to upgrade in the near future with a new investment coming in.
Arrows will kick off their 2023/24 campaign with an unveiling of their new home at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale against Moroka Swallows.
IOL Sport