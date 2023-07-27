WATCH: Golden Arrows announce new partnership with international betting company

10bets sponsorship manager Nick Moyo revealed their decision to collaborate with Abafana Bes’Thende for the future and cited brand awareness and alignment as key reasons.

“We could’ve gone with any other various teams in the PSL but we’ve chosen Golden Arrows with their history and the journey they have taken,” he said

He further added: “Abafana Bes’thende being the nickname of the club and the kind of football they play, it speaks back to our brand as quite a centric and entertaining brand so Arrows is very aligned with us and we have a shared value and ambition.

With the new sponsorship, Arrows are expected to further their ambitions than that of a top right finish.