WATCH: Golden Arrows’ Bradley Cross has a new lease on life after relegation with Maritzburg United

New Golden Arrows star Bradley Cross is ready for a new lease of life at the club after his overseas blues and Maritzburg United relegation. The 22-year-old utility defender has not had the best first 12 months since his return to South Africa after being turned away by both Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

Cross found a new home in Pietermaritzburg for the 2022/23 campaign, however it ended in tears as the Team of Choice were relegated from the DStv Premiership. Now with Abafana Bes’Thende, Cross is raring to go and he looks to settle down in South African football and perform to his best ability.

“I wanted something different and the next step for me was Arrows, that's what I felt like I needed to do right now in my career. My first month here has been good, everyone has been welcoming, and I feel like I've slipped into the team. The Pre-season is a bit tough but I'm enjoying it. The Kempton Park-born defender jetted off to Europe in 2018 after a brief spell at Bidvest Wits Academy, a stint in the Schalke 04 junior setup in Germany was followed by a brief period with the Newcastle United Academy. Now back in his homeland, Cross is ready to take the next step in his career.

“I learnt a lot during my time in England, I spent time with a lot of good coaches so technically with things like passing, you train it every day and they take it very seriously at a young age,” he said. He then added: “Overseas is very difficult, I tried in Germany and I also tried in England but unfortunately I got injured while I was in Newcastle and I came back to South Africa for rehab.” “I had been out of the game for so long that I needed to kickstart my career again and I genuinely felt South Africa was the perfect place to do that.”

Although young in age, Cross’ experience in numerous change rooms around the world is bound to play a huge role for a fairly inexperienced Arrows this season. The Durban-based club will be looking to better their ninth-place finish of last season and kick off their season with the visit of Moroka Swallows on the 5th of August. @ScribeSmiso