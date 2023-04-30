WATCH: Khanyisa Mayo staying put, says Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler

Cape Town - Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has revealed that red-hot marksmen Khanyisa Mayo will remain with the club in the coming season. The 24-year-old Mthatha-born man has had a scintillating 2022/2023 campaign and capped yet another fine display with a match-winning strike as City dispatched Royal AM on Saturday afternoon.

Mayo’s goal took his tally to 10 in the DStv premiership, on top of his two assists. He has been head and shoulders above every forward at City and reportedly attracted interest from the big three teams in the country. Tinkler revealed after the match that he intends to keep Mayo at Cape Town-based club in the coming season.

"He's got a contract with the club and we are not looking to move anyone at this stage," he said. The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Bafana Bafana said the immense talent of Mayo should be yielding even more goals.

“If I have to be brutally honest…Mayo shouldn’t be on 10, he should be on a lot more. He’s got to help himself. We’ve created plenty of opportunities since the beginning of the season and it’s about turning those opportunities that are created into goals. Our strikers need to understand that, when you watch leagues around the world, 10 goals is not a lot for strikers,” he explained. He further added: “He should be doubling that....20 or 25, somewhere there. That’s where he should be aiming and looking to improve come next season. If he was scoring 30 goals, I don’t think he would be here. (Collins)Mbesuma scored 30 and ended up at Portsmouth.” @ScribeSmiso