WATCH: Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro desperate for continental football

Durban — Orlando Pirates head coch Jose Riveiro says he and his team are desperate to finish in CAF qualification spots following their victory over Richards Bay.
Goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday ensured the Sea Robbers moved up to second on the DStv premiership log.
The Spanish mentor has revealed that although his side have had to reconfigure their realistic goals for the season, they still place continental qualification as one of their top priorities.
“When the season started, we wished and worked and tried to be at the top. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible this season to achieve that level of consistency in order to fight for the top,” expressed Riveiro.
When quizzed about whether he would rather lead the race for a champions league spot as they have assumed to second slot momentarily Riveiro responded: “No our objective is to get as high as possible and that means second and represent Pirates in Africa next season, badly – and we’ll go all the way until the end to make sure that we are competing until the end, it doesn’t matter who’s second today or tonight, it’s the end of the season [that matters]. And we want to be that team, we know what to do, we need to work.”
The Buccaneers will look to continue their pursuit when they travel to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha for a difficult task against relegation-threatened Chippa United.
IOL Sport