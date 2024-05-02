WATCH: Pule Mmodi details how Kaizer Chiefs can overcome their goalscoring woes

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Pule Mmodi has given insight on what his teammates are doing to score more goals during their faltering DStv Premiership campaign. Abafana Bok’thula noxolo have had a torrid time of late, and their struggles to find the back of the net has seen them score just twice in their last five games in the league.

They managed to get the job done last Saturday when they beat SuperSport United 2-1, but will need to be on top of their game once more on Thursday as they host title-chasing and free-scoring Mamelodi Sundowns. Speaking to the media in the lead up to Thursday night’s game, Mmodi couldn’t put a finger on what was going wrong, but felt the team needed to put more work on the training pitch if they were to overcome their goalscoring woes. “For me, I can see sometimes as players, we have to do something serious when it comes to the gym, especially finishing,” Mmodi said.

“That’s what he’s [coach Cavin Johnson] looking for from us now because in the last five games that we played, we didn’t score. As a forward, that’s disappointing. “But I think going to this game, we’re going to do all our best. It doesn’t matter who scores, as long as there’s a goal in the team.