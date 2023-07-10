WATCH: Rowan Human hits back at Maritzburg United Chairman Farook Kadodia

Maritzburg United Chairman Farook Kadodia’s scathing post-season statement does not sit well with the players, says Rowan Human. Following the club's relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Champion, Kadodia sought to address the feelings harboured by the Team of Choice board of directors at the time.

The experienced club owner’s views appear to have not gone down well with the playing personnel who are said to have felt the statement would tamper with their careers moving forward. Human, who was the shining light in an otherwise dismaying season for Maritzburg is the first one to open up about the player's feelings towards the incident.

Maritzburg United Chairman Farook Kadodia’s scathing post-season statement does not sit well with the players, says Rowan Human.



📽️: @ScribeSmiso



Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/Zx2RjGKMMk — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 10, 2023 “Although we haven’t spoken too much about it with the guys, a lot of the players weren’t happy about it,” he told IOL Sport. “They felt that it’s not good for their image that they sold games so we didn’t take it too nicely, but I feel like we understand where the chairman is coming from and him being angry that the team was relegated.”

The cutthroat Kadodia expressed great disappointment in the way in which the club was cut from the top flight, revealing that he felt backstabbed by both the players and the now departed Fadlu Davids, who was head coach when the season concluded. “To the players, we felt betrayed by a few individuals whose questionable concessions of goals during the critical stages of our battle for survival proved detrimental,” said Kadodia in a statement He further added: “It is disheartening to realise that you unwittingly assisted those who hindered our progress, even as the club diligently fulfilled its obligation to honour your contracts and provide timely salary payments.”

Human, who scored three goals in the promotion/relegation playoffs has continued his rich vein of scoring form for Bafana Bafana in the COSAFA Cup. He came off the bench to score and rescue a point in the first of two games at the tournament in Durban. With speculation surrounding his future ahead of the new season, questions around Human’s imminent departure from Maritzburg have begun to do the rounds.

Human was quizzed about any desire to link up with Westbury-born Keagan Dolly and the 22-year-old played his cards close to his chest, although admitting to having close contact with the Kaizer Chiefs man. “I speak to Keagan a lot…It will be nice to play with him (Dolly) but whatever happens, it happens,” he said. “I get that question a lot but at this point, I’ve told my agent that I’m at Cosafa and I’m focusing on this. This is an opportunity for me and for now, I’m not sure what is going to happen.”