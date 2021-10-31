We were ’under pressure’ but ’we delivered’ says, Rhulani Mokwena after Mamelodi Sundowns finally win MTN8 title

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena admits that there were times when his side was under immense pressure following their 3-2 penalty shootout win over Cape Town City in the MTN 8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night. The game was played in front of 2000 spectators and marked the first time that fans were allowed to attend a high-profile PSL football match since the implementation of level five lockdown in early 2020.

“There were times when we were under pressure but that is also because they are a really good side and a have a good coach. The turn for them in the game was when they used a back three when they introduced (Terrence) Mashego. It would not be right to not mention how well they played. They were worthy opponents,” said Mokwena. ALSO READ: At last! Mamelodi Sundowns finally get past penalty shootout misery Sundowns took the lead in the first half through Thapelo Morena. Cape Town City who are known to have one of the best attacks in the South African top-flight and it was hardly surprising when they equalized through Fagrie Lakay late in the second half.