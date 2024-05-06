Winning the treble won’t make up for Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League disappointment - coach Rulani

Despite winning the DStv Premiership with six games to play and powering their way into Nedbank Cup final in the same week, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he still reeling after their CAF Champions League exit. Sundowns are on the cusp of history, needing to avoid defeat in their remaining league matches to become the first team in the Premier Soccer League era to go through a league season unbeaten.

Earlier this season they won the inaugural African Football League, and a win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on June 1 will give them a treble of trophies. Yet Mokwena says these titles and the unbeaten record don’t make up for the fact they won’t be adding to their solitary CAF Champions League title this season. Sundowns were bundled out of the CAF Champions League by Esperance of Tunisia 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals, before bouncing back to beat TS Galaxy 3-0 and Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 to lift win the league title.

On Sunday, they also beat the in-form Stellenbosch FC, who have also been on their own crazy unbeaten run. Sundowns won the match 2-1 and booked a place in the Nedbank Cup final.

However, this is not enough to satisfy Mokwena. “No, it won’t make up for the CAF Champions League disappointment. I’m still reeling,” Mokwena said. “Someone tried to console me saying, ‘you have got the AFL and a possible league double, so why are you reeling?’ But I feel like I let the club down and the supporters down. Like I let this group of players down, because it’s my job to lead and when we fail I have to stand up and take responsibility.

“It’s not an easy competition to win. But we will go back and try again.” It’s been a crazy period for Sundowns, playing a match almost every third day, as they had to play catch-up in the league while travelling up and down the continent to fulfil their continental commitments. The’re schedule doesn’t get any easier, with six more league matches to fit in before the end of the season, starting with Wednesday’s league fixture against Golden Arrows.

Mokwena, though, is extremely proud about how his players have coped with the workload. “I want to congratulate our club Mamelodi Sundowns for getting into a third cup final. It hasn’t been an easy season, but we have done exceptionally well and I’m very proud of everyone in involved,” the coach said.