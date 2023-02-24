Roger de Sa lands Qatar men’s team coach job

Johannesburg - Roger De Sa has secured his fifth national team coaching job after signing a three and a half year deal with Qatar. De Sa revealed on Friday morning that he and long-time colleague Carlos Quieroz will be taking charge of the Qatari national team as of March 1 until July 2026.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The journey begins,” De Sa said, clearly proud of his latest appointment “I will be the coach and Carlos will be head of football.” It is a journey that has seen him work with Queiroz at two World Cups and two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The duo was in charge of Iran at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar and it is there that De Sa says they were approached. “It’s been coming for a while, the talking started at the World Cup and I then went for a visit to get a good look at the place and the facilities. We carried on with the negotiations and I signed yesterday after they agreed to all my conditions.”

Story continues below Advertisement

De Sa and Queiroz also worked together when they led Portugal to the 2010 FIFA World Cup that South Africa hosted. They were in charge of Bafana Bafana at the 2002 AFCON in Mali and then took Egypt to the continental tournament final last year. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane not worried about his job ahead of Soweto Derby He has already been to Qatar and acknowledges that they have their work cut out for them if they are to participate at a third World Cup together.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The contract is up until the World Cup month and the objective is to ensure Qatar qualifies. I watched a couple of games and there are a few strong teams in the league. Their players are based all over the world. It is going to be similar to Iran where we will have to scout the players that are based outside. It is an exciting chapter for me.” ALSO READ: WATCH: Erik ten Hag hails ‘magnificent night’ as Manchester United beat Barcelona De Sa, who has previously coached Orlando Pirates, as well as the defunct BidVest Wits, Platinum and Santos, says the Qatari are serious about becoming a force in the sport.