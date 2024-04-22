SAFA to take action after Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies’ violent brawl in Hollywoodbets Super League match

By Mthobisi Nozulela
The South African Football Association (SAFA) said it will take action against Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies after the two teams engaged in a violent brawl during a Hollywoodbets Super League match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.
SAFA said it was disappointed by the ugly scenes that played out on Sunday which saw the two teams exchanging physical blows in a match that was nationally televised.
The violent brawl resulted in the match referee dishing out five red cards.
“The South African Football Association is disappointed by the violence displayed by players during the Hollywoodbets Super League match between Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies at the Princess Magogo Stadium, in KwaMashu,” the organisation said.
SAFA also said the two teams would be called into a disciplinary hearing once the referee's report has also been studied.
“The referee's report will also be studied before the two teams are called into a disciplinary hearing. This after a fight broke out on the pitch and forced the referee to give five red cards in the dying minutes of the game”.
Women Football Players today in SA League on National TV. South African women hate each other 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/byyJOFcE2e— Mlungisi Ntshangase (@Mlu__N7) April 21, 2024
SAFA added that the incident on Sunday put the integrity of Women’s football in disarray.
“What was meant to be an entertaining KZN derby in women’s football, turned out to put the integrity of the women’s game in disarray,“ the statement concluded.
IOL Sports