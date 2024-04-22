SAFA to take action after Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies’ violent brawl in Hollywoodbets Super League match

The South African Football Association (SAFA) said it will take action against Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies after the two teams engaged in a violent brawl during a Hollywoodbets Super League match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

SAFA said it was disappointed by the ugly scenes that played out on Sunday which saw the two teams exchanging physical blows in a match that was nationally televised.

The violent brawl resulted in the match referee dishing out five red cards.

“The South African Football Association is disappointed by the violence displayed by players during the Hollywoodbets Super League match between Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies at the Princess Magogo Stadium, in KwaMashu,” the organisation said.