South Africa's name in the hat for the 2027 Women's World Cup host

Johannesburg - South Africa registered its intention to bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup as a host, and submitted letters of support from the government and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc). It was lodged at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, a few days ago.

Also registering their intention to bid was a trio offering joint hosting from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. If South Africa is awarded host status, it will join an elite band of countries to host both Men's and Women's World Cups. Countries like France, Sweden, Germany and the United States have in the past hosted both World Cups.

FIFA's council of 37 members has made known the bidding requirements for the 2027 women's showpiece, and there is a heavy emphasis on two categories, infrastructure and commercial. The infrastructure is about stadiums with adequate capacity as well as team and referees’ facilities. Accommodation also falls in this category and then there are buildings that are competition related such as an international broadcast centre, media facilities and press conference centres.

FIFA, world football's governing body, will also look at what the bidding countries can offer in terms of revenue streams, especially broadcasting. According to SAFA president Danny Jordaan who led South Africa's successful 2010 FIFA World Cup bid, South Africa is well-placed to meet the bidding requirements. He felt that 70% of the required infrastructure are already in place after the 2010 World Cup. "South Africa has a successful track record as a World Cup host in several sports codes so the country would be well prepared for another World Cup," said Jordaan. "The FIFA review a few years ago said South Africa delivered the 'Best World Cup ever in 2010' and that will place us in good standing.

"When we return to South Africa, the SAFA National Executive Committee will discuss the next steps and that will include an engagement with the Zizi Kodwa, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture." The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be the event's 10th edition. The registered bidders have been presented with the bid regulations at the FIFA Congress in Rwanda last week. The successful host country will be announced in July 2024.

The big news for women footballers is that FIFA has increased the prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup by 300% compared to the 2019 global women’s showpiece in France.

Presently the prize money is still way behind that of the men’s World Cup. However, FIFA has plans to change that by the time the 2027 Women’s World Cup takes place to match the prize money at the 2026 men’s World Cup. Fifa president Gianni Infantino has appealed to the commercial partners to pay more for women’s football. He said the long-term aim was for equal pay at the men’s and women’s World Cup events. “The news I have for those broadcasters or sponsors who don't want to offer similar amounts than for the men's World Cup is simply that we're not going to sell women's football and a Women's World Cup at these prices,” said Infantino.

“This is backed by our new commercial strategy with the implementation of a dedicated marketing concept for the women's game and the (FIFA) Women's World Cup in particular. "Our mission will be able to have equality in payments for the 2026 men's and 2027 women's World Cups. "FIFA is stepping up with actions and not just words. Unfortunately, this is not the case with everyone across the industry. Broadcasters and sponsors have to do more."

FIFA announced that with its new approach to the distribution of tournament funding, the basic prize money will be increased to participant member associations. In a statement, FIFA explained the benefit of the increased funding: "Now, for the first time ever, a dedicated proportion of this funding will be ringfenced for participating players that take part in the competition. This will ensure that the players are adequately compensated for their contribution and work, with the balance being retained by member associations for reinvestment in their footballing activities.

"This increase stands alongside a doubling of preparation money allocated to participating member associations to assist them with the preparation of their team in advance of the tournament." In another historic first, FIFA will also be investing the additional funds necessary to ensure that the players at this year's World Cup enjoy equal conditions and services to those at the men's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The number of delegates per team, the level of international and domestic travel for the tournament, accommodation standards and rooms, team base camps and facilities, amongst other services extended by FIFA to participating teams will be delivered to the same level as those delivered to the men last year, and into the future. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup, which runs from July 20 until August 20. @Herman_Gibbs