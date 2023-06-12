LOOK: Finally ... Pep Guardiola earns the praise of idol Julia Roberts after Champions League triumph

Durban - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s weekend may have reached an all-time high after earning the respect of the club’s supporters around the world and that of his long-time idol Julia Roberts. The Spanish-born coach helped City win their first-ever Champions League title by beating Inter Milan on Saturday in Istanbul.

The Pretty Woman actress took to her Instagram to congratulate her long-time admirer. “Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions”, she posted. Among a raft of compliments he received, this one would've made Guardiola a tad bit emotional but in a good way, unlike seven years ago when the Hollywood actress shattered his heart during a visit to Manchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) Earlier in the competition, Guardiola joked about how much of a “failure” he would still be even if he won his third Champions League title and how Roberts had broken his heart by visiting their arch rivals Manchester United. "I am a failure in the Champions League. If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts,” Guardiola said after his team beat RB Leipzig 7-0 in March. “Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 1990s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles.”