WATCH: Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland ‘party like it’s 1999’ after Manchester City clinch treble

Johannesburg - Manchester City players Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland are still riding the wave of a historical night in Istanbul. Manchester City’s players etched their names in history as they beat Inter Milan to win their first-ever Champions League trophy on Saturday.

The English outfit also completed a remarkable treble, another first in the 140-year existence of the club. Both Grealish and Haaland played the full 90 minutes of the match, but it appears the Englishman was more than ready to play for a few more days as he popped up on Sunday morning still in full match gear, with his famous headband still in place too.

Jack Grealish partying in full kit at 6 AM 😂 pic.twitter.com/IAyQOhF4lC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2023 The 27-year-old winger has had a resurgent season after initially flattering to deceive for the Sky Blues last season. He has formed a huge part of coach Pep Guardiola’s team this time around, making 50 appearances in all competitions while recording 16 goal involvements.

His partner in crime on the day, Haaland is one of a few names in contention for the Ballon d’Or this year. The 22-year-old’s debut campaign in England has seen him break a number of records on the way to winning Premier League Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season as well as being the top goal-scorer in the league and Champions League. The Norwegian international has recorded 61 goal involvements (52 goals and 9 assists) in just 53 appearances, making his celebrations alongside Grealish all the more valid.