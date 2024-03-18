WATCH: Crazy scenes at football match in Türkiye as players, fans brawl

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahce after a match on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig, which has been plagued by trouble this season. A crowd of home supporters invaded the pitch at Trabzonspor's stadium after the final whistle of an encounter that Fenerbahce won 3-2.

Images show a Trabzonspor fan enter the pitch and begin running towards the celebrating Fenerbahce players, some of whom reacted by running towards him to try and strike him. Other fans then invaded the pitch as stewards tried to restore order. Videos showed Belgian international Michy Batshuayi kicking a fan who had entered the pitch and Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel punching another supporter.

🚨 Crazy scenes in Turkey between Trabzonspor fans entering the pitch and stormed the Fenerbahçe players.pic.twitter.com/zbfNWhp11m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2024 In other images on social media, a fan can be seen to threaten a visiting player with a corner flag and Fenerbahce's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic receives a punch to the face.

Following the violent scenes, Turkey's interior minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the opening of an investigation into the incident. "After the Trabzonspor-Fenerbahce football match played this evening, an investigation has been initiated immediately to identify the spectators who entered the pitch and to investigate the incidents that took place at the end of the match," he wrote on X. "Incidents of violence on football pitches are never acceptable."

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) called the events "unacceptable" and said in a statement that "the necessary criminal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for these incidents". It is not the first time violence has been seen in the Turkish Super Lig this season. The league was suspended for a week in December after a referee was attacked during a match between Ankaragucu and Rizespor.

Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players last night.



Former United player Fred scored twice before Batshuayi netted the decisive goal for Fenerbahce in a 3-2 win over Trabzonspor to open a 30 points gap between the 2 sides. pic.twitter.com/OYvQlszpja — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 18, 2024 Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, alongside other men, attacked referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch after the match, injuring the official.

A number of Fenerbahce trips to Trabzon in recent times have also been marred by violence. A 2016 game against Trabzonspor was abandoned in the closing minutes after an assistant referee was attacked by a home supporter. The year before that the Fenerbahce team bus came under attack from a gunman en route to the airport on the way back from the neighbouring Black Sea city of Rize, leaving the driver seriously injured.

In 2014 a match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce was called off at half-time after the Istanbul club's players were pelted with objects thrown onto the pitch by home fans.