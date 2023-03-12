WATCH: Lyle Foster felt ‘pure joy’ scoring his first goal for Burnley

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana attacker Lyle Foster scored his first goal for Burnley to help the English Premier League hopefuls earn a convincing 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday. The Clarets, managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany look a certainty to be playing in the Premier League next season. They are on top of the English Championship with a 13 point advantage over second place Sheffield United.

Foster was delighted by the way that his team played against Wigan. “We played a very good game. We were very dominant in everything and every phase of play. We came with a gameplan,” said Foster. Foster will now be looking to prove himself between now and the end of the season so that he can be a part of Kompany’s plans for next season which looks set to include Premier League football.

Foster will now be looking to prove himself between now and the end of the season so that he can be a part of Kompany's plans for next season which looks set to include Premier League football.

"I had the chance earlier where I turned and shot and the ball just went wide. The ball dropped nicely and I thought that I would hit it as soon as possible and luckily for me, it went in. It was pure joy and great to experience the joy of Turf Moor. I've spoken to my girlfriend, mother and my father here in the stadium," said Foster. A first goal in Claret & Blue and with his dad in the Turf Moor crowd to witness it, Lyle Foster described his afternoon as 'pure joy' 🤗



South Africa, he has a message for you too! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/tuTxdLQbEM — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 11, 2023 For Foster, adjusting to life at Burnley has been an easy process due to the culture within the team.

"I've felt very welcome. It's a hardworking team with a great attitude. The people are lovely to work with and kind. On the field, everyone is willing to push you. I'm enjoying it at the moment. I think that the staff and players have made me feel at home," said Foster. Foster is currently the only Bafana Bafana player playing football in England's top two divisions and he says that he is still adjusting to the pace of the league which some speculate requires a higher level of fitness to compete in than the Premier League due to its increased schedule.