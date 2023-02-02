WATCH: Percy Tau scores as Al Ahly cruise to victory at Club World Cup

Tangier - Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau all scored as Al Ahly cruised to a 3-0 victory over Auckland City at the Club World Cup in Morocco on Wednesday to set up a second round tie against Seattle Sounders.

Ahly, who have won the bronze medal in the previous two editions, dominated the contest at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier and now look forward to a far more testing outing against Major League Soccer opposition at the same venue on Saturday.