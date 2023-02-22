Johannesburg - Fresh from their 2-0 win over Ohod in the league this week, Al-Ahli Saudi’s coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team were treated to a familiar post-match meal, “skopo”.
Made of either a goat or sheep’s head, skopo is one of South Africa's tastiest meals which is particularly enjoyed in townships. Hence it is a delicacy in countries such as Saudi Arabia.
Mosimane, a township-born coach through and through having grown up in Kagiso, got to enjoy the home dish with his compatriots in the Middle East.
The 58-year-old took to his Twitter account on Monday to post a “post-match meal in Saudi” clip where a huge platter had skopo sitting on rice.
— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 20, 2023
As the chef rushed off after presenting the dish, Mosimane told his performance analyst Kyle Solomon: “Kyle, You can start with the skop there.”
As fans reacted to the moment, Mosimane joked that he “ate the brains, to improve my tactical thinking capacity!”
He said he was a big fan of the dish. “We love it. We eat it all the time with my family and players too. I love Saudi and also Lebanese cuisine,” Mosimane said.
Mosimane is on a mission to take Al-Ahli back to the Saudi Professional League after the club were relegated to the first division in 2021-22.
Mosimane has done well so far as his team are second on the standings with 46 points, joint-top with leaders Al-Hazem who have a superior goal difference.
Mosimane and his team will be in action next Wednesday, when they host Jeddah in a derby match.
