Why Kylian Mbappe holds all the aces as PSG try to flog him to the highest bidder

French superstar Kylian Mbappe’s future has undoubtedly been the main topic of discussion in the current European transfer window, after he said he would not extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain beyond this coming season. This has caused a stir and upset the higher-ups at the French Ligue 1 club, who have told him, in no uncertain terms, to either sign a new contract, or leave in this window.

On Monday, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal dropped a massive bomb when they submitted a world record bid for the 24-year-old World Cup winner. It’s no secret that Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid, and, according to various reports, probably has an unwritten agreement with them when his deal with PSG is up at the end of the season. So, when Al Hilal submitted a crazy offer, accepting it was a no brainer for PSG, who are keen to get something back for their massive investment in a player they paid Monaco €180 million to sign.

However, the chances of Mbappe ending up in Saudi Arabia are as remote as Bafana Bafana winning the 2026 World Cup in North America. It’s just not going to happen. So, what’s going to happen? The ball is squarely in Mbappe’s court. PSG have been firm in their stance; sign a new contract, or leave now. Mbappe, though, has absolutely no desire to go anywhere, and probably doesn’t want to anger Real Madrid, who were seething after he extended his contract last year.

Joining Madrid for nothing will help him secure a higher wage and a nice, juicy signing-on bonus. Should he remain with PSG, he will be sidelined for the entire season. As IOL Sport reported earlier this month, Mbappe is willing take the year off and chill on the beach if he has to. What can PSG do? Absolutely nothing. If Mbappe does not want to go to Saudi Arabia, they won’t be able to force him. He is contracted until the end of the season.

They could cry to Fifa, but the game’s governing body will most likely side with the player, who has a binding contract that expires at the end of the season. Can he go on loan? The Euros take place in Germany next year, and France will want their best player getting regular match time. There have been suggestions Mbappe could go on loan during the season, and the Premier League has been bandied about. But, that wouldn’t really solve PSG’s problem as he would still leave for nothing when the season ends.

However, if there is a club out there that has stupid owners — Glazers? — they could offer bucket loads of cash to secure a loan for the season. Can he go to Madrid now? That’s probably not going to happen. The Spanish club have just spent over a €100 million on Jude Bellingham, and unless they’re flush with cash, signing Mbappe now just wouldn’t be a good idea.