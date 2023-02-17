Cape Town - South African Formula E driver Kelvin van der Linde is set to race in next weekend’s Cape Town ePrix, his participation was uncertain but has since been confirmed. He made his debut in Saudi Arabia earlier in the month replacing Robin Frinjs in Diriyah after the Dutchman, who races for ABT CUPRA, sustained a hand injury.

According to the team’s manager Mark Schneider, Frijns along with the team and the FIA doctor, have decided to give his hand a little more time and not to start in Cape Town. Schneider says Frijns’ preparation in the simulator has gone well, but all involved have decided not to take any unnecessary risks – also given there is a longer break after the event. ALSO READ: Jean-Eric Vergne is not overthinking things ahead of historic Cape Town ePrix

Frijns says although he feels no discomfort, he will be giving himself more time to recover. “I want to get back into the race car and the Formula E paddock as soon as possible. I felt very comfortable in the simulator, had no pain and enjoyed working with the guys. Nevertheless, we decided together not to start in Cape Town, to continue training hard and to give my hand a few more weeks to fully heal. I thank Kelvin for his flexibility and wish him all the best for his home race.” Earlier in the week fellow Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne said Van der Linde road in the sport will be a challenging one.

