It’s Ozow easy to win a trip to the Rugby World Cup final









And then there were 8. After 40 games, 249 tries and 7 red cards, it’s time for the business end of the Rugby World Cup 2019™. The last 8 teams are ready to fight it out in the last 8 games of the tournament. If you think you’ve seen drama until now, hold onto your seat. The real action starts now. Who will win? It’s anybody’s guess at this stage. Will host nation Japan continue their giant-killing fairytale against South Africa? Will a restless France conjure up some magic to go all the way?

Can the mighty All Blacks be toppled?

Will Australia back up their tough talk with a win over England?

For die-hard South African fans, there’s no doubt that 2019 is the year the Springboks bring home the William Webb Ellis trophy.

We don’t want to talk too soon, but what better way to celebrate the win than by being there to watch it live?

Yes, you read it right. You can win the trip of a lifetime to experience the magic of the World Cup final, live in Yokohama, courtesy of SA’s favourite payment gateway, Ozow.

Ozow (formerly i-Pay) is changing the way South Africa pays. How? Ozow makes online payment quick and easy by offering secure, instant EFT payments. No time-consuming registration necessary.

You don’t even need a debit or credit card – if you have a South African bank account, you can use Ozow.

Ozow is to payments what Uber is to the transport industry: once you use it, you’ll wonder why you ever used anything else.

Now Ozow is offering one lucky user the chance to win a trip for two to Japan to watch the Rugby World Cup final. Everything paid for. Flights, accommodation, transfers, tickets, the lot. No half measures. Boom.

To enter, you simply deposit R100 on SportingBet using Ozow before 22 October, to see for yourself how quick and easy it Ozow is to use.

Ts & Cs apply.

See you in Japan!

Don’t forget to follow Ozow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.