DHL announces Title Partnership of Lifesaving South Africa

CAPE TOWN - DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, today announced its exciting new title partnership with Lifesaving South Africa (LSA). The partnership covers three key areas, including Primary Partner to LSA’s duty lifeguards, Naming Rights to the National Championships and Presenting Partner rights for the national Watersmart water safety program. DHL is no stranger to lifesaving, having sponsored Surf Lifesaving Australia and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand since 2003, with DHL featured prominently on the uniforms of more than 42,000 surf lifesavers each patrolling season, alongside the iconic red and yellow flags that guide beach-goers to safe swimming zones.

LSA as a service and sporting organisation is committed to providing lifeguarding services and to promote and educate the development of water safety across all communities in South Africa. Every year LSA equips thousands of lifeguards with the necessary skills to protect South African beaches and inland swimming areas, contributing to public and community safety. “We are thrilled to welcome Lifesaving South Africa to the DHL Express family”, says Jed Michaletos, Managing Director for DHL Express, South Africa. “As a truly purpose driven partnership, we look forward to playing our part in delivering water safety for all. Our organisation wide purpose is Connecting People & Improving Lives and Lifesaving’s mission is to save lives and build better communities. “We’ve always said we deliver more than just packages. We deliver hope and prosperity and want to make a difference in the communities in which we operate and we look forward to playing our part in delivering water safety for all. We have an exciting opportunity to help Lifesaving South Africa reach a far greater audience, by embracing digitalization, and we look forward to the journey ahead with them.”

DHL’s investment into LSA’s Watersmart Program will ensure the drowning prevention program reaches over 400 schools per annum while creating employment for 50 facilitator lifeguards. DHL will also be delivering an innovative Watersmart digital hub which will increase the reach dramatically, to ensure that the messaging of water safety is delivered to all. DHL Lifesaving South Africa lifeguards at Clifton 4th Beach, Cape Town. Picture: Carl Fourie The partnership will see DHL featured prominently on beaches, at swimming pools and inland waterways across South Africa, and over 3 500 lifeguards across 86 clubs will receive new DHL LSA duty kit. All Lifesaving clubs will also receive duty area equipment including “Lifeguards on Duty” banners and for the beach clubs, new “Swim between the flags” patrol equipment to demarcate the safe swim zones on the beach. “We truly appreciate the impact that DHL’s sponsorship will make to LSA. This is a major commitment and to have a global brand like DHL come on board is absolutely incredible. We are committed to working closely with the DHL team as we move forward together,” said Dhaya Sewduth, LSA President.

In celebration of this new partnership, SABC 3’s early-morning show, Expresso, will air the launch with a dedicated live broadcast from Clifton Beach from 06:00 – 09:00 on Friday 25 June, which will include a guest appearance by the DHL Stormers for some fun in the sun. @LifesavingSA @DHLAfrica