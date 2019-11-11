DURBAN – University of Pretoria (Tuks) swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won the South African Sportswoman of Year-award as well as the South African Sports Star of the Year award in Durban on Sunday.
This year Schoenmaker won a silver medal in the 200m-breaststroke during the World Championships in Korea. It was the first time that a local swimmer medalled at a world long course championship (50m).
The Tuks swimmer also won two gold medals (100m as well as 200m breaststroke) at the World Student Games in Napoli, Italy. She also won two gold medals at the Tokyo World Cup (100m and 200m breaststroke).
South Africa's national swimming coach, Graham Hill, was one of the first to congratulate Schoenmaker.
He said: "Well done. It has been a great team effort. Stay focused. You guys are eight months away from something special. Believe me; it will be here quicker than you think."