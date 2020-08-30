Benoit Paire tests positive for Covid-19 before US Open – report

NEW YORK – France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to pull out of the US Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Sunday.

Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, was scheduled to play Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia’s Borna Coric.

Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0 1-0.

The US Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.