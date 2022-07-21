Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz soars into Hamburg quarters

Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reached the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Hamburg on Thursday. Picture: Andy Rain/EPA

Published 1h ago

Hamburg - Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Hamburg on Thursday, seeing off Serbian Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

The Spanish teenager, who has won four titles this season, saved four set points in the opener before beating his 43rd-ranked opponent 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Alcaraz, the world number six, will next face Karen Khachanov in the last eight.

The clay-court event in Germany is the 19-year-old's first tournament appearance since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon last 16.

Alcaraz has now won 22 of his 24 matches on clay so far this season.

In the women's draw, world number two Anett Kontaveit reached the semi-finals as Andrea Petkovic retired when trailing 6-0, 2-0.

Estonia's Kontaveit, who has only ever reached one Grand Slam quarter-final, will be hoping to win her seventh WTA title this week.

AFP

