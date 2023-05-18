Paris — Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, two younger rivals of Rafael Nadal , said Thursday they hoped the 36-year-old Spaniard would return to the court after he pulled out of the French Open .

His fellow Spaniard Alcaraz, the 20-year-old who will take over from Novak Djokovic as world number one next week, said Nadal's announcement was "very painful and sad for everyone".

"But I hope that 2024 will be a great season for you and that you can say goodbye like the great champion you are!" he added.

Medvedev, who lost the epic 2022 Australian Open final to Nadal despite winning the first two sets, said: "It will be the first Roland Garros without Nadal in I don't know how long. It opens up possibilities for many players."