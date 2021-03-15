Daniil Medvedev overtakes Rafael Nadal on ATP rankings, Garbine Muguruza up to 13th
PARIS - Daniil Medvedev moved into second place in the ATP rankings on Monday, overtaking Rafael Nadal.
The 25-year-old Russian, who was beaten by world number one Novak Djokovic in this year's Australian Open final, was elevated to second thanks to his win in the final of the Marseille tournament on Sunday.
His 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 victory against Pierre-Hugues Herbert made him just the fifth player to occupy the number two spot in the 16 years since July 2005.
Apart from Djokovic and Nadal, only Roger Federer and Andy Murray have held the position in that time.
Djokovic last week broke Federer's record for the number of weeks spent in the top spot.
Meanwhile, Spain's Garbine Muguruza rose three places to 13th in the WTA rankings after winning the Dubai Open at the weekend.
Former French Open and Wimbledon champion Muguruza ended a two-year title drought on Saturday by beating unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova.
Australian Ashleigh Barty remains top but American Jennifer Bardy, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Pole Iga Swiatek drop one spot.
Belgian Elise Mertens, who lost in the semi-final to Muguruza, moves above Britain's Johanna Konta to 17th.
WTA rankings as of March 15:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9186 pts
2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7835
3. Simona Halep (ROM) 7255
4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5760
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5370
6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5205
7. Serena Williams (USA) 4915
8. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4815
9. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4735
10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4571
11. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4505
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4260
13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4235 (+3)
14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3765 (-1)
15. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3665 (-1)
16. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3570 (-1)
17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3310 (+1)
18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3206 (-1)
19. Madison Keys (USA) 3075
20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2957
ATP rankings as of March 15:
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12008 pts
2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9940 (+1)
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9670 (-1)
4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8625
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6765
6. Roger Federer (SUI) 6375
7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5635
8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5011
9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3640
10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3453
AFP