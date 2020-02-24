DUBAI – World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.
Djokovic, who helped Serbia to victory in the ATP Cup before lifting his eighth Australian Open title last month, struck 22 winners and did not face a break point against wildcard Jaziri in a near-faultless display.
"It's a great way to start out the tournament," Djokovic, who is playing in Dubai for the first time since 2016, said.
"I miss playing here. I really enjoy it. I enjoy night sessions... I think I've done everything as well as I imagined it to be for the first match.
"Of course, there's things that always can be improved, things that can be better. But I have to be satisfied with the performance."