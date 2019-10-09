World number one Novak Djokovic extended his winning run in Asia when he strolled into the last-16 of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday.
The ATP Masters 1000 event is the Serb's second tournament since a U.S. Open fourth round withdrawal due to a shoulder injury and he arrived in Shanghai after winning the Japan Open in Tokyo over the weekend without dropping a set.
Djokovic, the defending champion, broke the 20-year-old Canadian three times and never dropped serve, wrapping up the match in 70 minutes to set up a clash with American John Isner, who beat Frenchman Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-3.
Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem, who won the China Open in Beijing at the weekend, beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(3) 6-3 to set up a last-16 clash with Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.
After the opening set went with serve until the tiebreak, Thiem needed only one break of serve in the second to advance.