Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit

ROME - Rafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his focus is now on fine-tuning his game ahead of the French Open which begins 27 September.

The nine-time Rome champion looked well off the pace in his 6-2 7-5 loss to the 15th-ranked Argentine, an opponent he had defeated nine straight times heading into Saturday's encounter in the Italian capital.

"We can find excuses, but I didn't play well enough. Then we have to think internally, 'Why? How I can fix it?'" the 34-year-old Spaniard told reporters. "Now is not the moment to find excuses. It's just to accept that I didn't play well enough."

"It was not my night. He played a great match, I think, and I didn't. These things can happen. After such a long time without competing, I played two good matches, and now I played a bad one against a good opponent.

"That's how it is. I just want to congratulate Diego and I'm going to keep working."