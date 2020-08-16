Nishikori tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of US Open

MIAMI – Japan's Kei Nishikori said on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Florida – just two weeks ahead of the US Open that begins in New York on August 31.

The 30-year-old former world number four has been staying at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open, a warm-up tournament for many before the Grand Slam.

"This morning while still in Florida, I got tested for Covid-19 and tested positive," Nishikori said in a statement. "I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time.

"We were planning to fly to New York tomorrow but will obviously now stay in Florida."

Nishikori added that he had "very little symptoms" and would go into self-isolation.