Rafael Nadal wins Acapulco opener in first match since Slam title

Acapulco, Mexico - Rafael Nadal made a triumphant return to the ATP Tour on Tuesday, winning his first tournament match since capturing the Australian Open title to reach the second round of the Mexican Open. The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander defeated US lucky loser Dennis Kudla 6-3, 6-2 to book a date with another American who advanced in similar fashion, Nadal practice partner Stefan Kozlov, in the last 16.

Nadal won his men's record 21st Grand Slam title at last month's Australian Open, breaking the career mark he had shared with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Back to back wins for @RafaelNadal 🔥



Rafa Nadal beats Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2 in Acapulco to secure his place in the second round🙌@AbiertoTelcel | #AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/Q292dvQ3nd — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 23, 2022 World number five Nadal broke 100th-ranked Kudla in the fourth game for a 3-1 lead and held from there to claim the first set of their first career meeting. When Kudla sent a forehand long to surrender the first break of the second set, Nadal seized a 2-1 lead and held at love to 3-1.

ALSO READ: Andy Murray says it will just be ’easier if Novak Djokovic gets vaccinated’ so he can compete in major events Nadal broke again for a 4-1 edge and held twice more, claiming the victory on a forehand winner after one hour and 16 minutes. Nadal fired eight aces and won 36 of 40 points on his serve in the dominating outing.