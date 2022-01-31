Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic congratulate their ’great rival’ Rafael Nadal after record Slam feat

Melbourne - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic congratulated their long-time rival Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard clinched a record all three players have been chasing - a 21st Grand Slam title - with his Australian Open triumph on Sunday.

Nadal's victory over Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller put him one clear of Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam titles race in the men's singles game.

"What a match! To my friend and great rival, Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles," Federer said in a social media post.

Roger Federer gracious as Rafael Nadal passes him in the Grand Slam count for the first time in their careers.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6GF89UHEDT — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 30, 2022

Djokovic had been top seeded in the draw for the Open but was unable to play, deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament in a dramatic dispute over the country's Covid-19 entry requirements and his unvaccinated status.