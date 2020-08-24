SA’s Anderson crashes out of Western and Southern Open

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Kevin Anderson lost in straight sets 6-1 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the second round of the Western and Southern Open, in New York, on Sunday.

The world number six Tsitsipas ousted two-time Grand Slam finalist Anderson to reach the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Tsitsipas looked sharp from the early stages of the 69-minute match, putting pressure on Anderson by attacking his second serve.

The Greek was aggressive when provided an opportunity, also taking advantage of unforced errors from his 34-year-old opponent. The fourth seed broke serve four times, saving all three break points he faced.

The key moment came at 2-2 in the second set, when Tsitsipas faced 0-40 on his serve. Anderson crushed a forehand return up the line in the ad court, putting Tsitsipas on the back foot. But the Greek recovered with a crafty passing shot to his 2.03m-tall opponent's feet, eventually winning the point. Anderson then made errors on the next two points, allowing Tsitsipas to escape that game.