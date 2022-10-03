Spain reigns as Rafael Nadal is second behind Carlos Alcaraz in ATP rankings

Paris — Spain reigns at the summit of men's tennis with Carlos Alcaraz holding world No 1 spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday with compatriot Rafael Nadal moving back up to second.
Nadal (36) benefited from Casper Ruud's quarter-final exit in Seoul where he was top seed, to move ahead of the Norwegian.
Novak Djokovic, winner of his third tournament this season in Tel Aviv, stays seventh but scores 250 precious points in the race for the ATP Finals in Turin, his end-of-season goal.
The Serb was competing in his first singles tournament in Israel since claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, and can still earn points this week in the Astana ATP tournament.
Croat Marin Cilic gained two places moving from 16th to 14th, thanks to his reaching the final in Tel Aviv.
Djokovic wins Tel Aviv final for 89th career title
Djokovic into fourth final of season in Tel Aviv
Djokovic makes winning return to ATP action in Tel Aviv
When he hangs up his racket, Novak Djokovic wants farewell like Roger Federer
Murray says coaching mere mortals could be a challenge for Federer
Auger-Aliassime downs Djokovic as Team World eye Laver Cup title
Rankings:
1. Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) 6 740 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (Esp) 5 810 (+1)
3. Casper Ruud (Nor) 5 645 (-1)
4. Daniil Medvedev 5 065
5. Alexander Zverev (Ger) 5 040
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 4 810
7. Novak Djokovic (Srb) 3 820
8. Cameron Norrie (Gbr) 3 445
9. Andrey Rublev (Rus) 3 345
10. Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) 3 175 (+1)
11. Taylor Fritz (US) 3 055 (+1)
12. Jannik Sinner (Ita) 3 040 (-2)
13. Félix Auger-Aliassime (Can) 2 950
14. Marin Cilic (Cro) 2 495 (+2)
15. Pablo Carreño (Esp) 2 360 (-1)
16. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 2 360 (-1)
17. Diego Schwartzman (Arg) 2 110
18. Karen Khachanov (Rus) 1 990
19. Frances Tiafoe (US) 1 940
20. Nick Kyrgios (Aus) 1 780
Related Video:
AFP