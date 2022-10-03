Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Spain reigns as Rafael Nadal is second behind Carlos Alcaraz in ATP rankings

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz pose prior to competing in their Madrid Open quarter-final

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz pose prior to competing in their Madrid Open quarter-final. Photo: Oscar del Pozo/AFP

Published 56m ago

Share

Paris — Spain reigns at the summit of men's tennis with Carlos Alcaraz holding world No 1 spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday with compatriot Rafael Nadal moving back up to second.

Nadal (36) benefited from Casper Ruud's quarter-final exit in Seoul where he was top seed, to move ahead of the Norwegian.

Story continues below Advertisement

Novak Djokovic, winner of his third tournament this season in Tel Aviv, stays seventh but scores 250 precious points in the race for the ATP Finals in Turin, his end-of-season goal.

The Serb was competing in his first singles tournament in Israel since claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, and can still earn points this week in the Astana ATP tournament.

Croat Marin Cilic gained two places moving from 16th to 14th, thanks to his reaching the final in Tel Aviv.

More on this

Rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) 6 740 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (Esp) 5 810 (+1)

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Casper Ruud (Nor) 5 645 (-1)

4. Daniil Medvedev 5 065

5. Alexander Zverev (Ger) 5 040

Story continues below Advertisement

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 4 810

7. Novak Djokovic (Srb) 3 820

8. Cameron Norrie (Gbr) 3 445

Story continues below Advertisement

9. Andrey Rublev (Rus) 3 345

10. Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) 3 175 (+1)

11. Taylor Fritz (US) 3 055 (+1)

12. Jannik Sinner (Ita) 3 040 (-2)

13. Félix Auger-Aliassime (Can) 2 950

14. Marin Cilic (Cro) 2 495 (+2)

15. Pablo Carreño (Esp) 2 360 (-1)

16. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 2 360 (-1)

17. Diego Schwartzman (Arg) 2 110

18. Karen Khachanov (Rus) 1 990

19. Frances Tiafoe (US) 1 940

20. Nick Kyrgios (Aus) 1 780

Related Video:

AFP

Related Topics:

Rafael NadalNovak DjokovicTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP