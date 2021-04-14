WATCH: Hubert Hurkacz faces press conference with no questions

CAPE TOWN – Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz found himself in a bizarre situation when he faced a press conference after his Monte Carlo Masters clash against Italian Thomas Fabbiano.

World number 16 Hurkacz beat Fabbiano 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the next round of the competition.

After his victory and being requested by journalist, Hurkacz was expecting to get a few questions, in his native Polish and in English when he arrived for the post-match press conference.

However, when prompted by a press officer for questions, nobody spoke up.

“A press conference with no questions, that's a new one,” said the 24-year-old Pole as he walked out of the press area.