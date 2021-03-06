Roland Garros confident of May-June return, 'maximise number of fans'

PARIS - Roland Garros chiefs said on Friday they fully expected the Grand Slam event to return to its traditional May-June slot this year while being able to "maximise the number" of fans.

Last year's tournament was switched unilaterally from spring to September-October as the coronavirus sent the sport into a five-month suspension.

When the clay court showpiece was eventually staged, health protocols saw a daily limit of only 1,000 fans allowed onto the Roland Garros site.

"Our desire is to be able, in accordance with the decisions of the government and with the extremely ambitious and rigorous application of a very well-crafted health protocol, to organise Roland Garros on the dates scheduled, from May 17 to June 6 (qualifying included)," said Amelie Oudea-Castera, the French Tennis Federation's (FFT) new director-general.

