Former champion Kuznetsova latest to withdraw from US Open

NEW YORK - Former U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has joined a growing list of players who have decided not to play in this year's tournament due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Russian world number 32 on Monday announced her decision on Instagram where she also said she would skip the Western & Southern Open which is being held in New York this year instead of Cincinnati as a lead-up to the August 31-September 13 US Open.

"Due to an unfavourable situation caused by coronavirus, and therefore the inability get together all my team, I made a difficult decision to refuse to participate in Cincinnati and the US Open," said Kuznetsova.

"I feel very sad, because I have been waiting for these tournaments so much, but the pandemic changes all plans. I hope the situation will be more positive by the next tournaments."

Barbora Strycova & Xiyu Wang have withdrawn from the US Open.



Ann Li & Priscilla Hon have moved into the main draw & Hailey Baptiste will receive a wild card.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/j3dy69dGfp pic.twitter.com/BYS5v3CrxQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 10, 2020

The 35-year-old Kuznetsova beat compatriot Elena Dementieva in the 2004 US Open final to win the first of her two career Grand Slam titles.