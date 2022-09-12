Iga Swiatek says 'sky's the limit' after US Open triumph

New York — Iga Swiatek believes "the sky is the limit" after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women's tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday. The 21-year-old Polish world No 1 claimed her second Grand Slam title of 2022 at Flushing Meadows, defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).

Story continues below Advertisement

It was the latest staging post on a dazzling season which has provided ample evidence Swiatek is the front-runner to dominate the sport as it heads into the post-Serena Williams era. A second Grand Slam title on Saturday and a victory at the French Open in June are part of seven tournaments she has won this year, which included a 37-match winning streak as she swept to the top of the rankings. Swiatek, whose favourite surface is clay, says the fact that she was able to triumph in New York could prove to be a psychological watershed for her game.

"At the beginning of the season I realized that maybe I can have some good results on WTA events," she said. "I also made it to semi-final of the Australian Open. "But I wasn't sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially at the US Open where the surface is so fast. "It's something that I wasn't expecting for sure. It's also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I'm proud, also surprised little bit, just happy that I was able to do that." On Saturday, Swiatek shrugged off the uniquely raucous New York crowd — chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell made repeated calls for quiet amongst spectators which were routinely ignored — to close out her 10th straight victory in a final since 2019. Swiatek believes her ability to block out distractions, and mould her gameplan to suit matches as they are evolving is a sign that she has become a mentally tougher player.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I'm mostly proud of the fact that mentally I'm not kind of breaking up in those important moments," Swiatek said. "I have, like, after the matches, even if I lose, I kind of have no regrets because I know I'm doing 100%. "I'm proud that I have much more solutions and options on court than I had before tennis-wise, but yeah, also mentally.

Story continues below Advertisement